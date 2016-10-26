SLIDESHOW: Photos from 2017 Australian firefighters calendar released

(WTVM) - HOT OFF THE PRESSES - the Australian Firefighters calendar is ready to sizzle up your 2017.

The calendar, established in 1993, was made and sold with the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children's Hospital Burn Unit. Since they began making the calendar, the group has raised more than $2.1 million to these charities, according to Firefighters Calendars director David Rogers.

"We have now raised $2.1 million to our charities which include, the Children’s hospital Foundation, mates4mates and the RSPCA," Rogers said.

Rogers also said that these and other stories of the charitable works of the firefighters will be a part of their upcoming TV show.

Case in point: Rogers said the firefighters help support a special camp for kids with severe burns, the camps objective is to help the kids regain their confidence after suffering severe burns.

"It had been operating for 16 years and was going to close down," Rogers said. "The Children’s Hospital Foundation asked if we could help out. So we worked a lot harder and were able to keep the camp going."

In April, the calendar announced it would also feature puppies on the cover to help raise funds for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Australian chapter.

"Because we donate funds from the sale of the firefighter's calendar to the RSPCA we thought we should use refuge puppies in some of the photos for the calendar, the public took it to heart and the photos went nuts globally," Rogers said.

Rogers says the calendar is sent across the world, but is most popular in the United States and Germany.

To see more updates on the charity work of the Australian firefighters, you can visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also purchase a calendar by clicking here.