Court: Columbus cab driver called into work morning of slaying

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man accused of shooting and killing a cab driver on Monday, Oct. 17 plead not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Dontavis Screws, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister.

According to investigators, Chronister was supposed to be off work, but he was called in for an early morning call.

The caller asked for a pick up at a food mart off of Brown Avenue to get transported to Alabama.

When the van arrived, two suspects, who were not the caller, got into a van and changed their drop off location to the Parkwood Estates Mobile Home Park.

The men then shot the driver in a cul-de-sac of the mobile home park and took Chronister’s phone and wallet.

Columbus police are still searching for the second suspect, Devin Durden, in connection with the cab driver’s death.

Dontavis Screws, 20, was not given bond for his murder charge.

