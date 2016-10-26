Investigators: Burglar who shot CPD officer constructed 'kill fort' inside Hilton Ave. home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect who shot a Columbus police officer and fueled an hours-long standoff inside a Hilton Avenue home last week made his second court appearance on Wednesday.

Daniel Crisp, 34, appeared in recorder's court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Crisp made his first court appearance on Oct. 22.

During the proceedings, CPD investigators said they responded to a burglary call at the home in the 3300 block of Hilton Avenue on Oct. 21.

Officer Joshua McQuien entered the home with other officers who responded to the scene. McQuien found Crisp in an upstairs bedroom and was shot in his right shoulder, investigators said.

McQuien then called for backup and Crisp barricaded himself in the bathroom, investigators said. Crisp also built what investigators described as a "kill fort" inside the bathroom where he had guns. Some of the guns Crisp had belonged to the homeowner.

Pistols found at the scene matched the caliber that hit Officer McQuien, investigators said. In addition, video surveillance from neighbors shows Crisp at the home.

Crisp also caused damage to the inside of the home when he turned on faucets and caused flooding.

Crisp was charged with aggravated assault with a gun on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary, and property damage.

Crisp pled not guilty to the charges and was given various bonds totaling more than $400,000.

McQuien, who was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting, is OK.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.