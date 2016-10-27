Arby's to test venison sandwich at 17 select US restaurants

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Fast-food chain and purveyor of curly fries Arby's is testing a new menu item in select markets just in time for hunting season.

Arby's is testing a venison sandwich that will be featured in select cities beginning in November. The test runs will only be for a few days in Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Hunters hunt the meats, and we have the meats, so it makes sense for us to connect with them and offer a sandwich that they can’t get at any other restaurant chain,” said Rob Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer and Brand President of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “We’re a brand that’s not afraid to take risks and while the Venison sandwich is probably the biggest stretch for us yet, it’s incredibly delicious and we can’t wait to get it in the hands of our guests. You won’t leave a hunt empty-handed after stopping by Arby’s."

The sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions, topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison steak will be marinated in garlic, salt, and pepper, and cooked for three hours, Arby's says in a press release.

The locations include:

Available Oct. 31 - Nov. 3

2044 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN.

Available Nov.4-6

3821 Tower Ave., Superior, WS. 54880

1690 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, MN. 55416

704 Highway 33 South, Cloquet, MN. 55720

348 Lincoln Ave. SE, St. Cloud, MN. 56301

3275 First St. S, St. Cloud, MN. 56301

4415 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Available Nov. 12-15

4229 W Vienna Rd., Clio, MI 48420

4040 17 Mile Rd. NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

1215 M 89, Plainwell, Mich. 49080

8685 Birch Run Rd., Birch Run, MI 48415

Available Nov. 25-28

5205 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

4260 Ohio River Blvd.,Bellevue, PA 15202

16 Towne Center Drive, Leechburg, PA 15656

2539 W State St., New Castle, PA 16101

2648 Ellwood Rd., New Castle, PA 16101

3224 Wilmington Rd., New Castle, PA 16105

Luke DeRouen, Director of Brand Communications and Content for Arby's says the success of the trial runs will determine this menu item's future.

"We first have to gather and process the feedback from our test markets before making broader release plans for the product," DeRouen said. "We’ll do that following the test market promotion at the end of November."

The trial run also comes as Arby's launches their It's Meats Season advertising campaign to celebrate hunting season nationwide.

