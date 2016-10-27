Study: Millennials prefer meteoric demise to 2016 presidential election

Meteoric destruction or the 2016 presidential candidates? Millennials pick the former. (Source: AP Graphics)

(WTVM) - Millennials have a way of turning simple questions into dramatic statements.

In an October 2016 poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and Oddesy Millennials, 1 in 4 millennials, ages 18 to 35, said they would "rather see a giant meteor strike the Earth than see either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in the White House."

The poll also says that if given a choice between either a Trump or Clinton presidency, a random presidential lottery, current President Barack Obama appointing himself to a life term or a meteor "extinguishing all human life" by hitting Earth, the response was:

Over a Clinton or Trump presidency, 39 percent of those surveyed said they preferred Obama serve a life term; 26 percent prefer a random lottery to choose the next president and 23 percent (nearly 1 in 4) prefer a giant meteor strike.

Other notable numbers in this poll include:

Millennials who responded to the poll who are likely voters preferred Clinton over Trump in a head-to-head race; 66 percent to 22 percent with 12 percent undecided.

Millennials "dislike Trump and have reservations about Clinton." the report said. "Majorities of respondents also said they view Trump as dishonest, lacking leadership and someone who would not bring the right kind of change to the country. Sixty-three percent of likely voters said he should drop out of the presidential race."

Millennials polled had a higher favorability of Bernie Sanders (73 percent) and Barack Obama (71 percent) than of Clinton.

In a head-to-head matchup, 67 percent of millennials said they'd choose Sanders, if he were the Democratic presidential nominee, over Trump. Twenty-three percent responded that they would vote for Trump and 10 percent were undecided.

Further: "However, among those surveyed who said they were not likely to vote, Sanders leads Trump 63 percent to 15 percent, with 22 percent undecided, compared to Clinton leading Trump 42 percent to 21 percent with 37 percent undecided among the same group," the findings report. "The results could be an indicator that Sanders supporters in the millennial age group are still unwilling to support Clinton and may not plan to vote in the election as a result. However, among Sanders supporters who do intend to vote, they are choosing Clinton over Trump."

GOP VP nominee Gov. Mike Pence was atop the GOP ticket, the race between Pence and Clinton would be closer than Clinton vs. Trump.

The report summarizes that millennial voting preferences are influenced by party identification, and could prove to be "troubling" for the GOP as millennials continue to age.

The poll, published on Oct. 18, based the responses from a random sample of 1,247 adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 to 35. Of those polled, 966 of them were registered voters and 680 were likely voters.

The poll was conducted Oct. 10 through Oct. 13.

You can read the entire study by clicking here.

