Northside High teacher starts 'Night to Shine' event sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus teacher has started a fundraiser to help students with special needs have a fun-filled prom night.

Lindsay Johnson, a special education teacher at Northside High School, has started a fundraiser for the Muscogee County School District for a Night to Shine. The event is sponsored by Heisman Trophy winner, SEC Network commentator, and New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow and his foundation.

Tebow's foundation says the event is "an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs." The fundraisers' goal is to raise $100,000 for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, 201 churches in 48 states and seven countries participated in the Night to Shine. The events were supported by more than 70,000 volunteers and had more than 32,000 prom-goers. The event allows teens 16 and older with special needs to have beautiful prom experiences.

The event will be held on Feb. 10, 2017, at Cascade Hills Church.

Tebow told Good Morning America in 2016 that his inspiration for events like this came during a trip to the Philippines when he was 15.

"There was a boy who was shunned out of the event because his feet were on backward, and what we want to do is fight for the people who can’t fight for themselves," Tebow said during the interview. "That’s what it’s all about.”

Tebow selects one of the dances to make a special appearance. He also told Good Morning America that he did not go to his own prom in high school. The Night to Shine event in 2015 was his first prom experience because he was home-schooled.

The fundraiser for the Muscogee County School District is a top team on the foundation's website. Their goal is to raise $7,000.

