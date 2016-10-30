VIDEO: SC teen gets birthday serenade from Adele during Atlanta concert

One lucky teen: "IM COMPLETELY SHOOK. ME & MY WIFE," Tyree Murphy wrote on her Instagram. (Source: Tyree Murphy/Instagram)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - One teen from South Carolina got the birthday gift of a lifetime - a serenade by Grammy-winning superstar Adele.

The teen, Tyree Murphy, from Columbia, SC, attended the sold out Atlanta show at Phillips Arena on Oct. 28.

In one of her Instagram posts, she's seen holding a sign that says: "Thanks for hosting my 17th birthday party, Adele, you shouldn't have!"

She and her mother both joined the British songstress on stage and for a few hugs and selfies the night before her birthday.

A video posted by ??TY MURPHY?? (@tyreeezieee) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:08pm PDT

Tyree says the concert was "absolutely stunning," and a perfect way to kick off her birthday weekend.

A photo posted by ??TY MURPHY?? (@tyreeezieee) on Oct 29, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

Adele, who has been on her "Adele Live" tour since February. She will be touring until mid-November and the rest of her shows are sold out.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.