Opelika child porn suspect placed camera in Ladonia sports complex restroom

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that the suspect who admitted to placing cameras inside two different men's restrooms in Lee County also did so in a Russell County sports complex restroom.

The investigation is surrounding Kirston Dowdell, 31, of Opelika, who was arrested last week and charged with criminal video surveillance and child pornography charges.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says that the cameras were placed inside a restroom and removed by Dowdell and used the same style of camera used in Opelika and Auburn.

Taylor also said there are no remaining cameras in that restroom. They are working with the FBI to help identify those victims and notify their families.

Investigators said that Dowdell had videos from three different restrooms, recorded from the areas with several covert coat hook-style hidden cameras. One of the locations was initially unknown to investigators but later identified as the Ladonia Sports Complex.

In all, investigators said Dowdell had videos from 24 different children recorded from the cameras placed in three different locations.

Taylor says the FBI has a timeframe on when the cameras were placed in the restroom but knows that the timestamp on the videos found on Dowdell's computer was incorrect.

Other devices were found hidden at Shug Jordan soccer field men's bathroom in Auburn, Opelika Bulldogs Stadium football field men's bathroom and now the Ladonia Sports Complex.

Taylor says he and his office will sweep every complex to ensure the safety of children in Russell County.

Dowdell did confess to the crimes. He's currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center.

Check back for more updates.

