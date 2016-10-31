How to search for sex offenders in your area in time for Halloween

As the kids don their various costumes for an evening of treats and ghoulish fun, parents may be concerned about who else could be lurking around their neighborhoods.

Parents are able to search the sex offender registry in their state to see who is in their neighborhoods.

If you live in Georgia, click here.

If you live in Alabama, click here.

Each website has instructions on how to search people by name or location.

According to state laws, if a sex offender moves, they have a certain period of time to alert the sheriff in the county in which they reside.

