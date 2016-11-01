AAA: Gas prices likely to rise following Colonial Pipeline explosion

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Another setback for the Colonial Pipeline in Alabama could mean gas prices across the southeast and the East Coast could rise again, according to AAA.

“We were just beginning to recover from the gas price hikes we saw from the pipeline closure in September,” said Garrett Townsend, Georgia Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The explosion will at least temporarily put a halt to the pump-price dip we've experienced over the past 30 days."

One person was killed and five others were hospitalized with injuries following the explosion. A crew of nine people was working on the pipeline before the explosion, L.E. Bell Construction confirmed with WBRC News in Birmingham, AL.

The explosion at the Colonial Pipeline occurred in Shelby County, AL, where the leak happened in September.

The Colonial Pipeline has since shut down its lines one and two in what they called an "integrity event." The fire was contained late Monday night at the site.

According to AAA, Colonial's Line 1 has a capacity of 1.3 million b/d of gasoline, and Line 2 has a 1 million b/d capacity for distillates shipping.

"An extended shutdown of both lines would have a major impact on supplies and prices from the Gulf Coast to East Coast," the release said. "In September-October, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic faced supply run outs, with unbranded retailers bearing the brunt of the tight supply. The Southeast had to rely on long-distance truck deliveries from as far as Chicago and waterborne fuel deliveries."

The Colonial Pipeline in Shelby County, AL, was recovering from the September gas leak of the same line.

Following the leak, Line 1 was shut for a few weeks, causing major supply issues in the Southeast and the Mid- Atlantic. Following the leak, state average gas prices rose 28 cents in Georgia (9/15-9/21) and 17 cents (9/15-9/24) in Tennessee, per AAA.

That line leaked 42,000 gallons of gas.

