Troup County Schools announces increase in graduation rates

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - High school graduation numbers in Troup County are increasing year-to-year, and are higher than the state's average, according to recent 2016 four-year Cohort Graduation Rates released by the Troup County School System Tuesday.

“Each school and the entire system has been working diligently to see an improvement in our graduation rates. We know it has a direct impact on the community and the future of our student’s success,” said Dr. Cole Pugh, TCSS Superintendent.

The graduation rates are as follows:

Callaway High School 67.2 % (2015); 74.9% (2016)

LaGrange High School 70.7% (2015); 74.7% (2016)

Troup High School 75.8% (2015); 80.9% (2016)

Troup County School System 71.4% (2015); 76.9% (2016)

Georgia Department of Education 78.9% (2015); 79.2%* (2016) *The state graduation rate, 79.2 percent, is preliminary due to incomplete data from a few school districts. The state rate will be updated as soon as final data is available.

“The 2016 graduation rate shows our schools continue to make progress by offering students an education that is relevant, keeping more students in school and on a path to a better quality of life,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “As part of VISION 2020, we have a goal of exceeding the national average graduation rate for the year 2020, ensuring that more students will receive a meaningful high school diploma that prepares them for a successful and productive future.”

This is the sixth year Georgia has calculated the graduation rate using the adjusted cohort rate, which is now required by the U.S. Department of Education.

The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman; it is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers.

In contrast, Georgia’s former graduation rate calculation defined the cohort upon graduation, which may have included students who took more than four years to graduate.

To learn more about TCSS, visit troup.org or the Troup County School System Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.