SPECIAL REPORT: Should your elderly parents keep driving?

Columbus Regional Health has debuted its new birthing center named after Olivia Amos.More >>
Columbus Regional Health has debuted its new birthing center named after Olivia Amos.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS rescued a 17-year-old female Thursday afternoon near the Bibb City water dam.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS rescued a 17-year-old female Thursday afternoon near the Bibb City water dam.More >>
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce celebrated the culmination of Small Business Week with an awards reception.More >>
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce celebrated the culmination of Small Business Week with an awards reception.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
At least four people were shot at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta.More >>
At least four people were shot at the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>