Early voting turnout high in Muscogee County before Election Day

With just six days until the election, thousands of people in our area have already cast their ballots.



So far early voting, which ends this Friday, has been an overall success according to officials at Muscogee County Elections Office.



Their busiest time of the day for voting is between the hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Election officials say they've had a great turnout of 26,000 in-person votes during the three weeks of early voting. They are also averaging about 150 people an hour.

Jeanette James with the Elections Office said 2,549 people voted on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

They are expecting an even higher turnout at the 26 voting precients come next Tuesday on Election Day.



"This early voting turnout is very similar to 2008 as well as 2012. So we are looking at 30,000 people to vote early in person before Election Day and another 40,000 to vote on Election Day," said Nancy Boren, Director of Elections.



So far the process has been smooth, and they say they've haven't had any problems with machines or with people forgetting identification.



They only ask people to review the constitutional amendments and the special election questions because election officials are not able to help in those areas.



The best times to come vote is between the hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting ends this Friday, Nov. 4



Also once you place your vote, you can't come back to change it in Georgia, but early voters are allowed to change their minds in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.



Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be at the Muscogee County Elections and Registration Office on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2:15 p.m. as part of a statewide tour to ensure voters the state is ready to conduct a secure, accessible, and fair election.



