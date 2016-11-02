Father shares heartbreaking photo of young daughter's cancer battle

CLAYTON-LE-MOORS, ENGLAND (WTVM) - A father in England is sharing his daughter's fight with childhood cancer with the world after doctors told them she only has weeks to live.

Andy Whelan posted a photo of his 4-year-old daughter, Jessica, on a Facebook post reflecting her journey with neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer caused by nerve cells that cause tumors.

Jessica was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2015, and her father has been sharing her fight since the diagnosis. He wrote on his daughter's fundraiser website that a trip to the doctor in early October revealed that her cancer is progressing and there's nothing medically that can be done now to help Jessica.

"The conversation with Jessica's oncologist has revealed that in his experience, with the progression he has seen, he believes that Jessica's expected life should now be measured in months rather than anything more," Whelan wrote.

Whelan says now, even in moments where he and her mother can offer no comfort to his daughter when she is in writhing pain, he and her mother can only offer love and to make her comfortable.

The Facebook post made on Oct. 29, says:

As a photographer it is important to capture the truth and the reality of a situation, too easy it becomes to capture the joy of life whilst discarding the torture that we see. This is the hardest photograph I have ever made, it is in fact my own four year old daughter. A few days ago she was given what is most likely only a few weeks to live after a battle against cancer that has been waged for over twelve months. This photograph was made in a moment that we as parents could offer her no comfort, her pushing us away whilst she rode out this searing pain in solitude. This sadly, for us as a family, is not a sight that we see rarely. This is now a familiar sight that we see regularly through each day and night, its frequency now more often. This is the true face of cancer, my baby girls blood vessels protruding from beneath her skin, a solitary tear running down her cheek, her body stiffened and her face contorted in pain. I could try and use a thousand words to describe this image that we as parents are confronted with on a daily basis but these words would fall short of truly depicting the sight we see. With this photo I do not mean to offend or upset, I do mean however to educate and shock those that see it in it’s context. Perhaps by seeing this photo people not in our position will be made aware of the darkness that is childhood cancer, perhaps these same people may be able to do something about it so that in the future no child has to suffer this pain, so that no parent has to bear witness to their own flesh and blood deteriorating daily. The only apologies I offer are to those that know Jessica, I understand that this photo is hard to see and even harder to absorb. To those that do not know Jessica I offer no apologies, this is what cancer does to a child in their final weeks and days!!! Before her diagnosis I was one of those ignorant to the darkness of childhood cancer, not truly appreciating the hell that it brings. It would never happen to us! Now I give childhood cancer the respect it deserves, seeing too many children suffering this same fate and watching families torn apart. If this photograph only serves as a purpose to make people think twice about this evil and put into perspective what it does to a child then it has achieved its purpose. Research needs to be done, cures need to be found, too long now has this been allowed to happen. Please I beg of you, as a heartbroken father, it is too late for my daughter, but childhood cancer needs to be cured. No family should have to go through this hell.

Jessica Whelan - A fight against Neuroblastoma Since posting Jessica's photo, Whelan's post has gone viral, even prompting a call from former One Direction member Harry Styles to speak with Jessica. Jessica Whelan - A fight against Neuroblastoma Her family has also established a fundraiser to help pay for her medical expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

