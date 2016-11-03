GOP in the valley hope to keep GA red; while Dems believe it could go blue this year

The days are winding down until the General Election on Tuesday, when America should know who will be the next President of the United States.

This has Republicans and Democrats in the Valley ramping up efforts to get their parties to the polls.

"We're very optimistic that it's going to be a Republican win," said Rick Allen, Chair of the Muscogee Republican Party.

While not considered a battleground state, a CNN political map shows Georgia leaning Republican, but the Peach State is not seen as a solid Republican state like neighboring Alabama.

"If enough people get out there and vote, this will be the year Georgia goes blue," said Adam Jortner, volunteer with the Muscogee Democrats.

The uncertainty has volunteers from both parties in the Valley making last minute efforts.

On Thursday Trump supporters on a Trump bus touring Georgia made a stop in Columbus, bringing in honks and cheers from fellow Republicans coasting down 13th Street.



"We think a lot of people are going to vote who have never voted before or have been out of the election cycle. So, we think it's going to be very surprising for the country," said Allen.



Across town, the Muscogee County Democrats were busy promoting early voting for not only Hillary Clinton, but a slew of other Democratic candidates in state and local races.

Volunteers say their big focus is getting a big voter turnout, and considering the heated nature of this election season, they say they might just see those big crowds.



"I think a lot of people are excited about Hillary Clinton. People think they really need to get out and vote. This is going to be the most important elections of their whole lives," said Jortner.

