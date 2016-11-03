Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking holiday orders in Phenix City

Two days after a fire burned parts of the popular Phenix City restaurant, the owner of Mike and Ed's Barbecue believes it will be four to five months before they re-open.



"It is shocking but I think it will be a blessing in disguise and I think everybody that has been eating with us over will definitely come back and see us once we get this thing back up and running," said Chase Cook.



Fire officials tell us the fire started in the pit area of the restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 9:30 a.m.



"Well we got to completely rip out the roof and redo the roof and AC units and gut out the entire inside," said Cook. "The fire came out of a little hole in the mortar in the chimney on the pit up in the cross space. Obviously it just shot out long enough Tuesday morning to where it lit the wood on fire and once it got that wood going and caught the insulation in the cross space, it really took off."



The Crawford Road site is one of three locations. Cook says this setback won't stop them from continuing a longtime holiday tradition.



"Just so everybody knows, we'll be doing hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I do have the business phone forwarded to my cell phone so please don't hesitate to call," said Cook.



While crews clean up the inside, Cook says the Auburn and Smiths Station sites are ready to handle the crowds until the 31-year-old Phenix City location is back open.



Employees of the restaurant will work at other locations, and they'll also be paid to help clean and reopen the Phenix City site.



Cook says he is also thankful for all the community support.



"I've been getting a lot of text and calls from family and friends. Then a ton of support from social media. It's been really overwhelming at the amount of support and the love from the supporters and customers that we've had over the years," said Cook.



To place a turkey or ham order for Thanksgiving and Christmas, call (334) 297-1012.

