MCSB meeting heats up over motion to discuss injured student

The Muscogee County School Board's Thursday night meeting intensified when one board member made a motion to discuss the recent national headlines regarding a student injured in their district.



"Let some sunshine into this room and let people know what's going while protecting the rights of this young man, who will never have his leg again," said District 8 Representative Frank Myers.



Myers attempted to stop motions to table an issue he says desperately needed to be addressed at the meeting, but his efforts were shut down by Chairman Rob Varner.



The issues Myers wanted to discuss concern a 13-year-old who was allegedly slammed to the ground on Sept. 12 by a behavioral specialist at Edgewood Student Services Center.

According to the boy's attorney, the teen's leg had to be amputated as a result of his injuries. The incident was caught on camera but so far, officials have refused to release the video.



"There is no legal reason not to release those tapes but the lawyer won't do it," said Myers.



After several failed attempts and insisting the school board address the alleged incident, Myers says he's frustrated with the way the board is handling issues.



"The taxpayers deserve answers, everybody deserves answers, and the way they cloak everything in secrecy in this building, it's just got to stop at some point." says Myers.



An executive session was called, and Myers refusing to participate. After that discussion behind closed doors, it was business as usual.

The board discussed a new partnership with CSU, staffing issues at smaller schools and the possibility of closing schools that are under-populated.



"To consolidate that is going to really affect where people are moving," says school board member Kia Chambers. "I say that because when people relocate they look up where the schools are, they do look up where the zones are and sometimes they select where they are going to live based on where their school of choice is."



Due to low enrollment at several schools, the school board looked at different scenarios of closing the three least populated schools at each level - elementary, middle and high school.



The names of the schools were not given, but amounts of money were listed to show if the school closed how much money could be redistributed through the district.



Superintendent David Lewis says they won't be making a decision anytime soon on whether or not to close schools or to rezone the district.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.