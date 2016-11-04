Phenix City man charged in murder of 22-year-old son

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of his son Friday, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Police said that Kenneth David Parsons, 55, of Phenix City, is accused of shooting Daniel Culter Wyatt, 22, also of Phenix City.

PCPD arrived at a home in the 400 block of 20th Street at 3:30 a.m. Police later found Wyatt with a gunshot wound to the head. Wyatt was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner's Office.

Parsons was later arrested at the scene and a pistol, believed to be the murder weapon, was also recovered from the home. Police did not detail what led to the shooting.

Parsons has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Russell County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.