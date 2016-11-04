2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins in closet to go clubbing

Jasmine Clark (L) and Brittney Menefield (R) are both in the Lee County Detention Center. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Two Opelika women have been arrested on child abuse and endangerment charges after one of the women allegedly left her 5-year-old twins locked in a bedroom to go to a nightclub in Georgia.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Jasmine Nicole Clark, 22, of Opelika, and Brittney Lata Menefield, 25, of Opelika, were both arrested on Nov. 3 following an incident in October.

On Oct. 28 around midnight, the LCSO received a call from citizens after 5-year-old twin boys knocked on their door. The children, according to the callers, were dirty, unsupervised and begging for food.

Deputies went to the trailer, located on Lee Road 114 in Opelika, where the two boys appeared to live and found no adults there. Their investigation later revealed that the children had been locked in a bedroom by their mother, Clark.

Clark, investigators said, left the children to go to a nightclub in Atlanta, GA.

Clark is in a relationship with Menefield and both lived in the trailer where the boys were, according to the sheriff's office.

The two boys managed to escape from the room and find help. They were later taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Their examinations showed both boys had multiple bruises, cuts, and scratches all over their bodies, caused by both Clark and Menefield.

The investigation also revealed that both women abused the children on multiple occasions and that the only furniture in the trailer, including a bed, belonged to Clark and Menefield. The boys slept on the floor with no covers or blankets.

Clark was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Menefield was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Clark is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $102,000 bond. Menefield is also being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is also accepting gift cards donations for the two boys to get the twins clothes, shoes, toys, and other items the kids will need. If you'd like to donate, take the items to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information regarding this case or any other cases please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

