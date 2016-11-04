Broadway, Hollywood star Brian Reddy meets with young Columbus actors

As Georgia continues to develop its growing film industry, Hollywood and Broadway actor Brian Reddy addressed young actors in Columbus on Friday on how they can make their own big break.

Columbus State University's Theater Department and the Springer Opera House are uniting under the name The Georgia Repertory Theater. They're bringing in guests like Reddy, who has worked alongside big stars like Kevin Spacey, Robert DeNiro, and Scarlett Johannson.

On Friday, Reddy showed clips of his work under famous directors like Martin Scorsese to a group of young actors. The stage and screen actor, with a lengthy resume, then talked to the group about the practicalities of pursuing acting as a career.

"To pass on things that are sort of helpful, that were helpful for you, but everybody finds their own. I think the most important one is find a place where you can grow," said Reddy.

Reddy also addressed topics like maintaining income in between jobs and how to be competitive in the market. CSU administrators say they hope to prepare their students to be stars, not just in Columbus, but across the world.

"The world is now a global economy. You're not competing in Columbus against a student from Kennesaw or a student from Savannah. You're competing against students from all over the world," Dr. Richard Baxter, Dean of CSU's College of the Arts.

As the Atlanta film industry continues to grow, Reddy warned the young professionals that landing a major role in the Peach State still isn't a big possibility, although there is room for growth.

"I think, still, they're going to cast those roles in Los Angeles and New York, and bring them to Atlanta. However, you could possibly get a few things that could get you a reel, that could get you a reel," said Reddy.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.