Hospitalized veterans enjoy early Thanksgiving meal from VFW Post 5228

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - On Saturday, a group of veterans from the Central Alabama Veterans Hospital were treated to an early Thanksgiving dinner by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5228.



"This is our way of saying thank you,” explained Tom Baltzell, post member and former patient. “This is a way to show how much we care about them and how much we support them.”



Several active duty service members also assisted the post and came to show their support for those that fought before them.



“We've got guys from Korea, we've got guys from Afghanistan, and Iraq that have fought over there.” says Command Sargent Major Joe Davis. “We are here to show those guys that we appreciate what they have done for us and the nation. We are here to let them know we have not forgotten about them.”



Baltzell was a patient at the hospital this time last year. He says his time in treatment gives him a special understanding of what the current patients are going through.

“I understand where they are coming from and I know the plight that they are going through,"Baltzell said. "It means more to me because I have been through that and I know what it means for them to get out and enjoy a little bit of freedom.”



The post also donated a new TV to the hospital, and they hope it will give the patients something to enjoy while going through their treatment.



