CPD searching for witnesses to deadly Linwood Blvd. armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for any possible witnesses to Sunday’s fatal armed robbery on Linwood Boulevard to come forward.

One man was killed in an apparent robbery at a Columbus store late Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.

According to the coroner, 23-year-old Vastal Patel, the son of the store's owner, was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Gautam Patel, Vastal's father, was also shot during the apparent armed robbery. He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 5 Corner Lotto, located at 1231 Linwood Boulevard in Columbus. The homicide unit was called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The suspect was described as a black male ranging from 19 to 30 years of age wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information involving this incident to please call 911 or Sergeant Anthony Locey at (706)-225- 4291 or you can email him at atalocey@columbusga.org.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.