Mayor Tomlinson issues statement on Sunday's fatal officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson issued a statement on the fatal officer-involved shooting from Nov. 6.

A Columbus police officer, who has not been identified, shot and killed 17-year-old Christian Redwine on Sunday following the report of a stolen vehicle and a pursuit that traveled from Columbus to Phenix City.

According to a law enforcement officials, the officer fired his weapon after he made contact with the three suspects in the stolen vehicle after it lost control on Riverchase Drive in Phenix City. The two other suspects were also shot and taken to Midtown Medical Center where their conditions are unknown.

The mayor's statement says:

We send condolences to the family and loved ones of the young man lost in this unfortunate circumstance, and we send support and prayers to our police officers that were on the scene. We are grateful for the training that our officers receive to guide them in the sometimes volatile conditions of pursuit and attempted arrest of suspects. We further are thankful to the Russell County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation for their independent review of this incident. We urge a thorough though speedy resolution to all matters related to this tragic event.

When asked by News Leader 9's Emilie Arroyo about the use of force continuum and if it "goes out the door in higher-stakes situations like a car chase, etc., Mayor Tomlinson's response was:

Here is information we provided after 2015 about Policing in Columbus, GA - click here to view. As we have discussed in prior community forums and interviews about policing (unrelated to the current incident), when faced with deadly force an officer does not work through the steps of the continuum by rote but is trained to respond with reciprocal force commiserate with the circumstances at hand.

Mayor Tomlinson also advised anyone who has questions about how to interact with police to visit the American Civil Liberties Union on the subject. To view that information, click here.

