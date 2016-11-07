CPD releases name of officer involved in fatal shooting, chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released the officer's name involved in the fatal shooting that followed a stolen vehicle pursuit early Sunday.

Officer First Class Allan Brown, 27, was the officer involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Columbus and traveled into Phenix City on Nov. 6, according to a CPD press release.

Brown, 27, is a four-year veteran of CPD.

Brown is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation led by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the SBI.

"As information becomes available, it will be released through the Alabama authorities," the release said.

The chase ended with the shooting and death of 17-year-old Christian Redwine.

Check back for more updates.

