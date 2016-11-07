2 additional suspects in fatal Columbus officer-involved shooting charged

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The two additional suspects involved in a police pursuit and fatal officer-involved shooting on Sunday have been released from the hospital and are currently in the Muscogee County Jail.

Hunter Tillis, 19, and Hannah Wuenshel, 18, were both charged with motor vehicle theft for their involvement with the stolen car chase and shooting that killed the driver, 17-year-old Christian Redwine. Wuenshel was additionally charged with reckless abandonment.

The chase began on Gentian Boulevard and through Columbus around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, crossing the Georgia-Alabama state line and into Phenix City.

The chase ended as the stolen vehicle and the police chasing him ended on Riverchase Drive when the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control.

According to CPD press release of the incident, the officer, identified as Officer First Class Allan Brown, fired his weapon when "he encountered three suspects," according to the police press release on Sunday.

All three suspects were struck; Tillis and Wuenshel were taken to Midtown Medical Center and Redwine died at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

