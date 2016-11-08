INTERACTIVE MAP: Early voting numbers in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said that early voting numbers were shattered in the peach state this year.

The state's elections office reported that more than 2.3 million registered voters cast ballots for the Nov. 8 general election through early voting.

This year, early voting was held from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 in Georgia.

Here are some highlights from the secretary of state's election division:

Number of ballots cast: 2,381,416

Number of ballots voted in person: 2,200,117

Number of mail-in ballots returned: 181,299

Number of mail-in ballots outstanding: 62,186

In total, 90,105 ballots were cast early in the 16 Georgia counties that make up the Chattahoochee Valley.

What to see how the Georgia side of the Chattahoochee Valley voted? See our interactive map below or click here:

