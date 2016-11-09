Canadian immigration website crashes during US presidential election

(WTVM) - The 2016 presidential election has put a strain on many people - including the people running the Canadian immigration website.

According to multiple news outlets late Tuesday, Canada's website for future citizens crashed around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the website Business Insider.

This is real, Canada's immigration site has crashed ?? #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/R4wzTSpBXT — Golden one (@TrueReaIHonest) November 9, 2016

me trying to learn Canada's national anthem https://t.co/AExKVCUHVQ — Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) November 9, 2016

Many people on social media said they have looked on the website to see what it would take to apply for Canadian citizenship.

Canada looking at us like pic.twitter.com/pYRb2EkKeK — 360 ? (@ItsThreeSixty) November 9, 2016

Dear Americans: Please stop crashing our immigration site. We warned you this was possible. Plan ahead for 2024 (if there is one). — The Canada Party (@theCanadaParty) November 9, 2016

Tryna get into the Canadian national anthem like pic.twitter.com/FmM7MC0LGs — Sammy Davis Jr Jr. (@_iSplash) November 9, 2016

As of midnight Wednesday, the website was restored.

But the CIC is taking the surge in interest to our northern neighbors in stride.

"It’s a classic motif of U.S. elections, that ‘if candidate X wins, I’m moving to Canada!’ Of course, most people who have uttered these words over the years have not followed through on their words," they wrote on their website.

The CIC also included information about immigration and citizenship. If you're interested in becoming a Canadian, you can click here.

After @realDonaldTrump becomes the President elect, many are looking to Canada. What are your options? https://t.co/Bf9C3tsFPp #Election2016 — Canadian Immigration (@canadavisa_com) November 9, 2016

If you are a U.S.-based worker, investor or student and want to #movetocanada after last night's events, see here: https://t.co/Bf9C3tsFPp — Canadian Immigration (@canadavisa_com) November 9, 2016

