Award-winning singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton coming to Columbus in April

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Award-winning singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton will be coming to Columbus in April 2017.

In an announcement from the Columbus Civic Center Thursday, the country music superstar will be performing music from his critically-acclaimed album, Traveler, released in 2015.

The show will also feature up-and-coming country artist Maren Morris.

The show, produced by LiveNation, will be April 6, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets or on LiveNation.com.

