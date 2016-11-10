#TakeBackYourTimeline - share your happy with us! - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) - It is tough to see the back-and-forth between your friends and loved ones on Facebook. 

We understand your pain - that's why we're asking you to #ShareYourHappy with us!

Find this post on our Facebook page and post your thoughts in the comments. 

ALSO: SHARE the post with #ShareYourHappy and encourage your friends and family to join in! 

