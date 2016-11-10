TakeBackYourTimeline - share your happy with us!

(WTVM) - Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
The Columbus Public Library sits at 100,000 square feet and is the second largest library in Georgia. The building was designed by acclaimed architect Robert A.M. Stern and was completed in 2005.More >>
The Columbus Public Library sits at 100,000 square feet and is the second largest library in Georgia. The building was designed by acclaimed architect Robert A.M. Stern and was completed in 2005.More >>
Columbus police need your help locating a person of interest in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Kassie Hollinhead.More >>
Columbus police need your help locating a person of interest in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Kassie Hollinhead.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>