Lee Co. Sheriff's Office, SBI investigating inmate's death

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at their facility early Thursday in was appears to be a suicide.

According to an LCSO news release, a 27-year-old male was found unresponsive in the Lee County Detention Facility booking area at 8:38 a.m. Thursday.

The inmate's name has not been released.

"Upon the discovery, correctional staff and other law enforcement officials immediately began life-saving measures in an attempt to save the inmate’s life," the release said.

EMS responded to the facility and found that he had not vital signs; the Lee County coroner also came to the scene and pronounced the inmate dead at 9:10 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that this individual took his life by using a sheet to hang himself inside of his holding cell," the release said. "There were no other inmates in the cell with this individual at the time of this incident."

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has turned this case over to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for further investigation.

The inmate has been in the Lee County Detention facility since Nov. 8 after being arrested by the Opelika Police Department on charges of second-degree domestic violence, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. The inmate had been given a $215,000 bond.

The victim’s body will be sent the State Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.