Smoothie King location on Manchester Expy. opens Nov. 15

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of two new Smoothie King locations in Columbus will be opening next week.

The new location at 1625 Manchester Expressway, will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

The city inspections office confirmed in August that this is one of two new locations coming to Columbus. The second location will be at 3025 Macon Road.

There are two locations already in the area at Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard and on Fort Benning on Dixie Road.

