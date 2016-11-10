2 surviving suspects in CPD officer-involved shooting get bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The two surviving suspects from Sunday's officer-involved shooting both received bond after being charged in connection with the incident.

Hunter Tillis, 19, bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail on Monday. He was given a $6,000 bond and was charged with motor vehicle theft.

Hannah Wuenshel, 18, was also charged with motor vehicle theft and reckless abandonment. Wuenshel pled not guilty during her court appearance on Thursday and was given a $5,000 bond on the theft charge and the reckless abandonment charge was dismissed. She also has been bonded out of jail.

Both cases have been bound to superior court.

Wuenshel and Tillis were both charged for their involvement in the stolen vehicle chase and officer-involved shooting on Nov. 6. The driver, Christian Redwine, 17, was killed during the shooting. Wuenshel and Tillis were also struck and taken to Midtown Medical Center where they were treated.

The Columbus Police Department confirmed that the officer who fired his weapon, OFC. Allan Brown is currently on paid administrative leave.

