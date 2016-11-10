Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office candidates prepare for run-off election

Many across the Valley and the country are unwinding from Tuesday's election, but the stakes are still high for one office in Columbus that's heading towards a run-off election in December.

Democratic nominee Donna Tompkins had a more than 10 percent lead on Independent and incumbent Sheriff John in the race for the Muscogee County Sheriff's office.

Tompkins brought in more than 40 percent of the vote, while Darr got just above 30 percent.

Now the two will face off in just a few weeks, and both are feeling hopeful about their chances.

Tompkins tells News Leader 9 that she had hoped to bring in the more than 50 percent vote needed to take the office on Tuesday, but is hopeful voters looking for a change will show up again in a few weeks.

"I think that people are ready for that change. They see what's been going on in the last year or so with budget overages and the lawsuit," said Tompkins.

Sheriff Darr says his goals include keeping the sheriff's department properly funded for the community, and he's focusing on programs implemented under his leadership.

"We've implemented a number of programs down there at no cost to the citizens, and I always throw that in because I think that's important. It shows you that we're always very innovative at the sheriff's office," said Darr.

While the numbers came in stronger for Tompkins during the general election, it's still anybody's game. Sheriff Darr says he's not sure how high turn-out will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 but both candidates encourage everyone to come out and vote.

