Hillary Clinton spotted hiking in NY day after election defeat

WHITE PLAINS, NY (WTVM) - After a devastating electoral defeat Tuesday, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton took a walk - and was spotted in New York on Thursday.

Margot Gerster spotted the most current Democratic presidential nominee in upstate New York walking with her husband and dogs - just one day after she conceded to President-elect Donald Trump.

Gerster posted the candid photo to her Facebook on Thursday.

She said Clinton was kind during their encounter, and willing to take a photo as Gerster carried her daughter on her back during her hike.

I've been feeling so heartbroken since yesterday's election and decided what better way to relax than take my girl's hiking. So I decided to take them to one of the favorite places in Chappaqua. We were the only ones there and it was so beautiful and relaxing. As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was. I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her. She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk. Now, I'm not one for signs but I think I'll definitely take this one. So proud. #iamstillwithher #lovetrumpshate #keepfighting #lightfollowsdarkness

Gerster told CNN's Out Front with Erin Burnett that it was an "incredible" moment.

"It was completely by chance and kind of amazing. I mean I literally hike that trail almost everyday um and so this is sorta incredible to randomly run into Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton two days after the election," Gerster said.

She also told Burnett that she spotted the former president first.

"I think I recognized him first before her and once I realized it was her I think my face was just like, awkward, huge, grinning smile, like 'Oh my God' like band-girling almost it was pretty hilarious," Gerster said.

Her friend, Gregory Locke, also shared the photo, helping it go viral. He wrote:

My office is not far from where the Clintons live. My paralegal's old roommate (in blue) just sent her this picture of a chance encounter on a hike today--a hike she took to take her mind off as "nasty" encounter with a Trump supporter neighbor.



This made me really, really happy. Hillary Clinton isn't where she wanted to be today, but she looks casual and relaxed... maybe for the first time since about 1979.



I'm still upset about Trump, and I'm sure Hillary is concerned about the future of people Trump won't protect... but knowing Hillary seems happy helps just a little bit.

RELATED: Obama: We are rooting for President-elect Trump to unite and lead

Copyright 201 WTVM. All rights reserved.