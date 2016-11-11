Shaw students prepare for careers after high school

Some students at Shaw High School experienced what it was like to job hunt in the real world.

Students in the business education program were part of a mock job fair and interviews.

Students prepared job applications and resumes to present to the interviewer. They were interviewed by real life professionals and received feedback.

The ninth through twelfth graders were also graded on their proper dress and interviewing skills.

"We want to give them an opportunity so they know how to conduct themselves, how they should dress. Sometimes they don't have a professional work image of what is accepted and what is not accepted," said Dr. Michelle Nichols.

Volunteers from TSYS and the school district were part of the mock job fair. There will be two more job fairs and interviews for more business students next week.

