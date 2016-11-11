Columbus attorney recalls high school classmate Donald Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump during his time at the New York Military Academy. (Source: Ernest Kirk)

After a surprising election win, a Columbus lawyer and former classmate of Donald Trump says he is surprised Trump will soon take office but will be supportive of the President-Elect.

It was more than 50 years ago when the Ernest Kirk first interacted with Donald Trump.

Kirk is now an attorney practicing all types of law. He still has the high school year book where he and Trump are pictured together several times.

From 1960 to 1964 he was a classmate of Trump at the private university-preparatory school known as the New York Military Academy.

Kirk says the two were both part of the senior staff and describes Trump as a hardworking student. Kirk believes Trump winning the election is a tremendous accomplishment.

1980 was the last time he heard from Trump after he gave an interview about the businessman.

"I never saw the publication after that, but then I get a letter from Donald and it was nice. He asked about my family and the kind words I had to say about him, but he sets his mind on doing something and he see's it through. He's a hard worker obviously. He was a hard worker then," said Kirk.

Kirk says he knew Trump wanted to be involved in the presidential process in some way but was surprised when he decided to run for office.

The attorney says he will send Donald Trump his congratulations when the time is right.

