Report: Facebook death pages are a 'bug', not a death wish

(WTVM) - If you logged-in to Facebook Friday afternoon, you might have seen a notice that wanted you to make your last Facebook will and testament known and name an executor.

Or they killed you. Either way, you were probably perplexed by what Facebook called a mistake.

What you saw:

A blue section that comes across your cover photo that says: "Remembering [Your name here]. We hope people who love [your name here] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate her life. Learn more about memorialized accounts and the legacy contact setting on Facebook."

What Facebook wants:

The social media equivalent of your mom reminding you that anything you COULD do COULD kill you wants users to add a name to its database of pages you want memorialized and not deleted. It also stops someone from logging into a loved one's page after they have passed away. Basically, they are creating a digital cemetery full of Facebook profiles.

Facebook also wants you to add a "Legacy Contact," who has the power to deactivate your account if they so choose.

But, according to Politico media reporter Hadas Gold on Twitter, a Facebook spokesperson said it was a glitch in their system.

Facebook bug turning pages into memorial pages is not just journalists - my friend who owns french fry shop also has it. — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 11, 2016

Facebook is aware of the bug, they tell me. We’ll get info soon — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 11, 2016

“Appears to be a bug, not compromised accounts” Facebook spox tells me — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 11, 2016

When reached for comment, a Facebook spokesperson said:

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts. This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it.”

Learn more about legacy contacts here. Learn more about memorizing pages here.

