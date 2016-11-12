Opelika group helps the community "go green"

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Hundreds of people participated in the Keep Opelika Beautiful Shred day Saturday.

More than 200 people d ropped off papers, bottles, computers, and large appliances to be properly disposed of. This was the second recycle and shred day for the group.

“By bringing them here we dispose of them properly. We meet very strict standards that are in place for us to dispose of those items,” explains Tipi Miller, with Keep Opelika Beautiful, “People have brought glass, electronics, TVs, computers have been a hot thing to bring this year. A lot of laptops.”

The event also allowed Opelika residents to dispose of old cooking grease. The grease collected will be sent to a company that will recycle it and use it to make bio-diesel fuels.

The event was held at the Jeter Recycling Center which is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We always have staff here at this facility so they can help you unload or if you have questions. You can always bring your recycling here as well as your electronics, yard debris, appliances and things like that.”

The organization is also asking families to participate in the cities curbside recycling program. For more information call the City of Opelika at 334-705-5480

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.