Burn ban in Alabama means water restrictions, fines

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Under Alabama's burn ban, state law strictly prohibits setting fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildland, or marshes, building a campfire or bonfire, burning trash, or burning any other material that may cause a forest fire.



The state is taking this ban very seriously, according to Alabama law the penalty for violating a burn ban can be significant; you can be charged up to $500 and at the discretion of the court you could face up to six months in county jail.

In addition, violators will be liable for damages to others property and any costs associated suppressing the fire. According to Alabama Forestry

Commission, suppression costs can include the manpower and equipment used to control the fire.



All it takes is one spark to start a massive wildfire and with the extremely dry conditions Alabama is experiencing that is truer than ever.



A bonfire, cigarette buds or even a small spark from a car can ignite a destructive and potentially deadly fire. That is why all of Alabama’s 67 counties are under a burn ban by the Alabama State Forestry Commission.



If you see a fire in your area call 9-1-1 or report it by calling 1-800-392-5679

