Columbus man dies following shooting at Parkchester Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man was shot and killed at a home on Parkchester Drive early Monday.

Officials say Nikco Slaughter, 27, was shot at a home on Parkchester Drive early Monday.

Investigators with the Columbus Police Department tell News Leader 9 that Slaughter called 911 himself, and was alert and talking to police while awaiting EMS.

Police won't comment at this time whether or not Slaughter was able to give helpful information on who pulled the trigger, nor are they commenting on the situation surrounding the shooting.

"We feel promising about all our cases, but at this point in time, I just can't comment about any suspects or witnesses, or anything like that, other to say the homicide unit is investigating the case," said Major Gil Slouchick.

Slaughter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Slaughter's body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy this week, Newton said.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.