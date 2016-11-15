Columbus teen’s death ruled homicide in officer-involved shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The preliminary autopsy results for the 17-year-old killed in an officer-involved shooting has been revealed.

According to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, the cause of Christian Redwine’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Redwine suffered from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday, Nov. 6 following a police chase that ended in the driver losing control of the vehicle on Riverchase Drive off Highway 80.

The officer, identified as Officer First Class Allan Brown, exited his vehicle and encountered three suspects from the vehicle that was stolen. The officer then fired shots from his service-issued weapon.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Hunter Tillis, and 18-year-old Hannah Wuenshel were hit and taken to the Medical Center. They were both charged with motor vehicle theft and Wuenshel was charged with reckless driving. They have since been released from jail.

Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office rules on five different manners of death while performing an autopsy:

Natural causes

Accidental

Suicide

Homicide (death at hands of another)

undetermined

