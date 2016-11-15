UPDATE: 250+ acres burned in contained Marion Co. wildfire

MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Forestry Commission confirms that there is a wildfire burning in Marion County Tuesday, and the fire is has been contained.

The fire is next to Moores Chapel Road in Mauk near the Marion County/Taylor County line. The first call came in at 1 p.m. According to officials on scene, immediate estimates from air crews say that between 250 and 300 acres have been burned in this fire.

Fort Perry, GA Fire Chief Danny Lockhart confirmed that the fire is contained, but hot spots remain in the area.

RT Lumpkin, chief ranger for the Georgia Forestry Commission in Marion Co., said that seven tractor units and a Type-7 water engine on scene fighting the blaze. Several local firefighters were staged at nearby residents to fight the blaze.

"We were able to get a lot of equipment in front of it quickly," Lumpkin said. "The call came in around 1 o'clock and the smoke could be seen from several counties around and we immediately called for help because you could tell it was a large fire."

Fire crews from Marion, Taylor, Harris, and Sumter counties were involved in battling the fire and took about three hours to contain.

"We have six bulldozers working the fire right this second we currently have a line around it," Lumpkin said. "We are starting to get it under control and starting the mop up phase of this operation."

No homes or residents are currently in the path of this fire, so there are no evacuations at this time. No burn permits have been issued in a month and a half in Marion County.

It is too early in the investigation to say what caused the fire.

