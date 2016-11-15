Firefighters continue to battle large fire at Old Opelika Mill

Fire crews have been battling the large fire at the Old Opelika Mill, also known as the Leshner Mill, for more than 12 hours.

According to fire officials, it will most likely take a few days to completely put out the fire.

Both the Opelika and Auburn Fire Departments responded to the scene shortly after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Officials also called on local fire departments for additional ladder trucks to combat the blaze.

Pepperell Parkway was closed Tuesday night and reopened Wednesday morning. However, 1st Avenue remains closed between Simmons Street and 17th Street.

Crews have divided the building into sections A, B, C, and D.

Chief Byron Prather of the Opelika Fire Department said all visible flames in three of the four sections were knocked down, and crews were being repositioned to battle the fourth section more aggressively. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Chief Prather also confirmed that the building was in the process of being demolished. Half of the mill was already torn down, and demolition crews were scheduled to return in a few weeks to finish the job.

One issue crews faced was having enough water to fight this massive fire. Now, the city is working to ensure water supplies do not run out.

Crews expect to be on the scene until the early hours of the morning.

Officials say 1st Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Street will remain closed until the fire is out and the walls of the mill are pushed down.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.