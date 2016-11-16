LIST: What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

(WTVM) - As you plan your Thanksgiving, you might also be planning your Black Friday shopping plans.

But as you know, many stores and malls have decided to close on Thanksgiving and not open until Friday. Here is a list of popular stores and their confirmed plans and hours of business, from DealNews.com.

Locations and their policies may vary; call each store to verify their hours on each date.

Bed Bath & Beyond: closed on Thanksgiving; open on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Belk: 4 p.m.to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; 6 a.m.on Black Friday

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (hours may vary).

CVS: open on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday - check your local store for hours.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving; open on Black Friday.

GameStop: closed on Thanksgiving; open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

JC Penny: Open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; open until 5 p.m. on Black Friday

Kmart: open at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving (at some locations); open on Black Friday

Kohls: open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving; open on Black Friday

Macy's: open from 5 p.m. to 2 am from Thanksgiving to Black Friday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (some locations will remain open overnight through Black Friday)

Michael's: 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot and Office Max: closed on Thanksgiving; open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Sam's Club: Closed on Thanksgiving: open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday

Sears: Open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving; open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday (hours may vary - check with your local store).

Staples: Closed on Thanksgiving; open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Target: Open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving; open on Black Friday

Toys 'R' Us: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday

Walmart: Open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving; open on Black Friday

