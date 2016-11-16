Columbus man shot by suspects pretending to be law enforcement

WTVM Storm Team 9 has declared Wednesday, April 5 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
WTVM Storm Team 9 has declared Wednesday, April 5 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.More >>
Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.More >>
Areas all across the Chattahoochee Valley have received damage Wednesday from strong to severe storms.More >>
Areas all across the Chattahoochee Valley have received damage Wednesday from strong to severe storms.More >>
In Webster County, winds collapsed a warehouse building along Highway 520. In Stewart County, even more destruction to a group of houses right on a chicken farm, one house completely gone, and neighbors made their way out there to clear the debris before emergency crews could arrive.More >>
In Webster County, winds collapsed a warehouse building along Highway 520. In Stewart County, even more destruction to a group of houses right on a chicken farm, one house completely gone, and neighbors made their way out there to clear the debris before emergency crews could arrive.More >>
If folks live in a mobile home or do not have a place to go for shelter, there are places open in Columbus to help keep people safe ahead of severe weather.More >>
If folks live in a mobile home or do not have a place to go for shelter, there are places open in Columbus to help keep people safe ahead of severe weather.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
A 25-year-old is in jail for battery. She claims the 67-year-old with whom she brawled instigated the confrontation caught on video.More >>
A 25-year-old is in jail for battery. She claims the 67-year-old with whom she brawled instigated the confrontation caught on video.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>