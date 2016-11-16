Columbus man shot by suspects pretending to be law enforcement

A Columbus man remains in critical condition following a shooting on the 100 block of Ticknor Drive.



The victim was inside a Columbus home when several people accused of pretending to be officers knocked on the door and shot him.

We talked to investigators about this case and what to do if you suspect someone is impersonating law enforcement.



"All of our officers carry identification, if you are in doubt ask them for identification. if you have someone at your door that's claiming to be an officer and you are not sure and you can't get an identification call 911 and ask them if they have an officer there," says Major Gil Slouchick with the Columbus Police Department.



Tuesday's Ticknor Dr. shooting is still under investigation. Maj. Slouchick says they are trying to track down what he calls phony officers who left one man hospitalized.



"From what I understand the individuals ... that came up there told him they were police officers, he knew they were not police officers, so they shut the door," says Maj. Slouchick.



That's when Maj. Sloucheick says the victim was shot in the head.



"You should listen to police officers, you should comply with their authority because the assumption is they are acting lawfully and they are ultimately there to serve and protect. Now if someone is not a police officer and you still have that assumption that they are there to serve and protect they could take advantage of you and that is the true danger to the community," says Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen.



Temesgen says he doesn't see often impersonating an officer very often, as it is one of the most dangerous felonies a person can commit.



"It erodes public trust in the system and it makes people who are just trying to comply extremely vulnerable," says Temesgen.



If found guilty of impersonating an officer, Temesgen says you can be sentenced to one to five years in prison plus fined up to $1,000 in addition to any other charges you are facing.



No arrests have been made in the Ticknor Drive shooting, and no information about the suspects has been released at this time.



