Woman charged in September death of Northside High School student

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM ) - A woman has been arrested and charged in the September death of a Columbus teen.

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Christine Mennona, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, charged in the death of Justin "JP" Johanson on Sept. 4. Johanson was struck and killed near on River Road near Bradley Park Drive.

Mennona was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and text/use a wireless device.

Mennona appeared in recorder's court Thursday where she was given a $50,650 bond for all three charges. She has since been bonded out of jail.

Johanson was a student at Northside High School.

Five others have been charged in connection with Johanson's death. Giovanni Montesclaros, 17, was charged with purchasing alcohol with a fake ID and giving the alcohol to minors, including Johanson. Montesclaros was not involved in the accident that led to Johanson's death.

The four others were between the ages of 15 and 16 years old, and their charges include curfew violations, minor possession of alcohol and obstruction of an officer for lying to police - all misdemeanors, Sgt. Fred Carnes with CPD's Motor Squad Division confirmed on Sept. 22.

