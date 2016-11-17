2 arrested in Phenix City drive-by shooting; 3 injured

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department said they've arrested two suspects connected to a drive-by shooting last week.

Zackarey Meadows, 22, of Phenix City and Briterrin Campbell, 19, of Phenix City, have been arrested and charged with three counts each of attempted murder for the Nov. 8 shooting on Stadium Drive.

Police were first called to apartments on Stadium Drive and found the victims shot outside.

Police later released surveillance images of the car the victims were suspected to be traveling in. Police located the 2006 Ford Explorer and a handgun was also recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

The victims, a 20-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 4-year-old child, were taken to the hospital and later released.

