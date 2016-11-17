CPD release suspect descriptions, vehicle in fatal 5 Corner Lotto armed robbery

CPD says they believe this vehicle is connected with the Nov. 6 shooting at 5 Corner Lotto. (Source: Surveillance image/CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police homicide investigators have released more information in hopes the catch three suspects wanted in a fatal armed robbery of a convenience store.

5 Corner Lotto, located at 1231 Linwood Boulevard, was robbed on Nov. 6. Vastal Patel, 23, the son of the store's owner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vastal's father, 56-year-old Gautamkumar Patel, was also shot during the crime. He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center and has since been released.

The suspects shot both victims and then fled the scene.

The investigation has led to the discovery of the suspected vehicle - a dark-colored GMC Yukon Denali XL.

CPD homicide detectives have identified the suspects as:

3 males

approx. 5'6" - 5' 10" tall

wearing masks and gloves

armed with handguns

Anyone with information involving this incident to please call 911 or Sergeant Anthony Locey at (706)-225- 4291 or you can email him at atalocey@columbusga.org.

