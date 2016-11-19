Despite rainfall, Muscogee Co. remains under burn ban

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite the much-needed rainfall in our area, Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the burn ban in Muscogee County continues until further notice.

Columbus fire officials say they will evaluate the rain numbers with the Georgia Forestry Association in the next few days to determine the right time to lift the ban.

"We have to measure what kind of effect it's had on the ground with that moisture and then make the appropriate determination on whether or not to keep it," Shores said.

Shores says they would hate to lift the ban too soon only to have to put back in place.

The ban was initially announced on Nov. 19 for the entire county. The notice says:

Effective immediately, no outdoor burning is allowed within Muscogee County until further notice. This includes small OPEN recreational fire pits and camp fires. At this time, the ban does not include chimines or masonry outdoor fireplaces. Only clean, untreated wood should be used in these devices. The ban on outdoor burning is temporary and will be rescinded when significant rainfall has occurred and the drought conditions have improved substantially. If you have questions regarding the ban, please contact the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Division at 706.653.3520, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

It followed any earlier notice from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal that extended the drought conditions throughout the state.

"During this prolonged period of severe drought in Georgia, we are bolstering the state’s drought response in more than 100 counties," Deal said. "I would like to remind Georgians that there are specific guidelines and prohibitions to follow during a Level I and Level II Drought Response."

