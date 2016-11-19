Auburn University increasing game day recycling efforts

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University is working to reduce the environmental impact tailgaters can cause.

“70 tons is about the high end and 50 tons is about ebb and flow,” explains Vic Walker, Manager of Waste reduction and recycling.

The university is using nearly 500 recycling bins across campus to encourage tailgaters to responsibly dispose of their waste. In addition to the bins, teams of student volunteers are deployed across campus to encourage fans to recycle.

“We basically go around to designated areas and ask tailgaters if they would like to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans,” explains Hayden Billingsley, a student volunteer in the office of Waste Reduction and Recycling.

In the last year, Auburn University has increased its game day recycling by 56 percent, a number that officials hope will continue to grow. Currently, the university is collecting about ten percent of recyclable materials on game day.

Student volunteers say this is continuing to grow as fans get used to the initiative, “Most times they say yes, we have the occasional no but we try and get them to recycle as much as they can.”

